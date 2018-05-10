Heavy traffic in Sunderland as traffic lights stuck on red

Heavy traffic is reported on a key route into Sunderland after traffic lights became stuck.

The lights are stuck on red at the roundabout where the Sunderland Highway and Washington Highway meet.

Work is ongoing to fix the issue.

Northumbria Police posted on Twitter: "Traffic lights are stuck on red on the roundabout where the Sunderland Highway A1231 and Washington Highway A182 meet.

"This is affecting the roundabout under the flyover.

"Avoid it if you can as traffic is understandably very heavy.

"The council have been informed."