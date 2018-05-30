Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for North East as murky weather hangs over school holidays

Heavy showers are expected today, with thunderstorms forecast for the weekend as weather continues to give a grey edge to the school half-term holidays.

Most areas parts of the region are expected to be murky this morning, with mist in some places, and heavy showers are expected to hit some areas this afternoon. The warmest it will get is 16C, according to the Met Office.

Tonight will be cloudy and misty with a chance of more showers, though it will become dry later.

Tomorrow is expected to be largely dry, with possible sunny spells and higher temperatures of up to 20C.

But the weekend is not looking good. The outlook for Friday and Saturday is for warm and humid weather with the chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The best chance of dry and bright weather is on Sunday, when light winds are also expected.