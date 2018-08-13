Heavy rain and thunder forecast for Sunderland as wet weather dampens down heatwave

Heavy, thundery showers are forecast for Sunderland today as the bleaker weather brings cooler conditions.

Drivers faced some hazardous conditions this morning as poor visibility and wet roads slowed down traffic.

The rain is expected to ease off a little by 11am, bright or sunny spells occasionally breaking through - though heavy showers and thunder are possible.

Police have warned drivers to take care during the downpours.

Winds will be mainly light today and the maximum temperature if forecast to be 21 °C.

Tonight will see most showers dying away during the evening to leave a largely dry night with broken cloud. The minimum temperature will be 10 °C.

Tomorrow is forecast to be a mainly dry day, with some cloud and occasional mist and fog on higher ground. Sunderland and other areas by the coast are more likely to see spells of pleasant sunshine with light winds than further inland The. maximum temperature on Tuesday is again expected to be 21 °C.