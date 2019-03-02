Haway The Lads! Tiny Sunderland AFC supporter shows his colours for the Black Cats

Is this bundle of joy the youngest fan to visit the Stadium of Light on match day?

Little Thomas Mallen, who is just two weeks old, went to cheer Sunderland on at their home match against Plymouth Argyle today.

Kitted out in his red and white colours, Thomas went to the match with mum Gemma, 34, and brothers Alexander, 15, and James, 6.

Gemma, partner Paul, who works for Go North East, and her boys are regular visitors to the Stadium - but only got season tickets for the first time for the 2018/19 season.

And they're hoping that little Thomas, who weighed 7lb 8oz when he was born almost three weeks early on February 16, is going to be the club's lucky mascot.

She told the Echo: "He's very easygoing, a very happy baby.

Gemma and her sons at the match. Picture: Gemma Robinson.

Read more: Follow our live updates from Sunderland v Plymouth Argyle here

"He's doing all of the normal things babies do when they are supposed to do them - he's been a text book baby."

Six-year-old James has been going to matches since he was six months old, so it seemed natural to start Thomas off early.

But so far, he's slept through all the action, even snoozing through the celebrations for Lee Cattermole's first-half goal.

Hopefully there will be lots of on-pitch action for Thomas to enjoy throughout the rest of the season.