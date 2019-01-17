Halogen heater starts Sunderland house blaze

A halogen heater sparked a blaze in the bedroom of a Sunderland home this morning.

Crews from Sunderland Central and Farringdon fire stations were called to Aiskell Street in Millfield shortly after 8.30am.

The fire destroyed the heater and also caused damage to the carpet and furnishings.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We would remind people to be careful with heaters.

"Never leave them switched on when you leave the room, keep them away from curtains and other fabrics and never leave clothes on them to dry."