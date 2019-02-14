Half term in Sunderland: Things to do with your children during the week off

It may have taken a lifetime to get here, but it’s finally almost time for the first half-term holiday of the calendar year.

Your little ones may have been counting down to the time off since the first week of January, and now you have more than a week ahead of you to plan something fun.

How about a trip to Beamish?

But where do you start?

We’ve taken a look at just some of what’s on in and around Sunderland from February 15 until February 24.

Here are some of our best suggestions of what you can get up to.

•Youth Arts - Bright Lights at Arts Centre Washington

Until March 9. An annual exhibition and a highlight in the gallery’s calendar. Admire the work of young artists, aged between 11 and 19, living in the city.

*War Horse at Sunderland Empire

Until February 23. Treat yourself to an evening at the theatre and follow the incredible journey of beloved horse Joey.

•Body Sculptures at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens

Wednesday, February 20 between 11am and 12.30pm and 1.30pm and 3pm. Release your inner artist and try your hand at constructing 3D models inspired by Leonardo da Vinci.

•Winter Fun Fair ice skating at Beamish Museum

From Saturday, February 16 until Sunday, February 24. Embrace the cold weather and take to the ice for a fun day slipping, sliding and gliding.

•Puddle Jumping Championships at WWT Washington

Saturday, February 16 until Sunday, February 24. Grab your wellies and head outside to join in the fun at WWT Washington. Wrap up warm and splash away with your family and friends.

•Thief, Fox and Phoenix at Arts Centre Washington

Friday, February 22. A mischievous and enchanting tail of a thief, a fox and finding a phoenix. Fantastically told by TurnAround Dance Theatre.

•Leonardo Code Cracker Trail for Half Term at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens

Saturday, February 16 until Sunday, February 24. Follow the specially-themed trail this half term to find museum treasures with a connection to the man himself.

•BIG Sports Festival at the Beacon of Light

Thursday, February 21. Keep fit and have fun at the Beacon of Light this half term at this event, organised by Active Sunderland. Activities on offer will include table tennis, basketball, dodgeball, hula hoops, golf and other games.

•Sing-a-long The Greatest Showman, aerial display and circus workshop at Arts Centre Washington

This is the greatest show! Roll up, roll up for a chance to play at one of the best musicals in town. Learn some new circus skills and sing along as Hugh Jackman hits the screen.