Hair we go! Isla is a cut above for charity

A kind-hearted schoolgirl has had the chop to help youngsters who have lost their hair.

Isla McNicholas, 10, from Seaham, has undergone a huge change in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Isla McNicholas before the haircut.

She had 12 inches of her flowing locks cut off to help the charity, which provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young adults who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

As well as the hair, Isla has also secured donations of over £500 to go to the Little Princess Trust after having her hair cut at Missi, in Penshaw.

Sister Courtney Bell, 24, said: “We were quite shocked when Isla said she wanted to do this, because she has grown her hair for a few years.

“She also has a twin sister, Avah, so they normally match.

“It’s a big change for her but she said she wanted to do it, so we’re really proud of what she has done to help others.

“She’s a very generous person and this just shows that.”

When Isla initially started fundraising, her target was £100.

That figure was smashed in just 24 hours as friends and family got behind the youngster, who attends St Cuthbert’s Primary School.

Her efforts made Courtney, as well as mum Rachael and dad Michael, hugely proud.

Courtney added: “We’re all so proud of her.

“For someone so young to make such an effort to help others is brilliant.

“Her hair was right down her back before she got it cut and she loves her hair, so it was a surprise to hear she wanted to do this.

“It’s an amazing gesture from her.”

The total funds raised online by Courtney currently stands at £513.50.

Donations can continue to be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/islamcnicholas