Group campaigning about future of NHS launched in Sunderland

A retired GP has set up a campaign group for people in Sunderland concerned about the future of the NHS.

Dr Pam Wortley will chair the Sunderland and District KONP (Keep Our NHS Public) branch after expressing her concerns over recent changes and uncertainty over NHS services.

The group will hold its first meeting tonight, with all welcome to attend.

Among the guest speakers will be Sharon Hodgson, the MP for Washington and Sunderland West, who is also Shadow Minister for Public Health.

Dr Wortley said: “Like a lot of people, we’re concerned about what’s happening with the NHS at the moment.

“People are having surgery delayed, there’s overcrowding in some departments and it’s not the NHS that we believe in.

“We’ve launched our branch to try to highlight issues in the NHS and give people a chance to express their concerns.”

The group’s belief is that the NHS should remain a fully-funded public service and not become privatised in the future.

It mainly comprises of members of the public, along with some doctors, nurses and other health professionals.

The launch event for the Sunderland and District branch will take place between 7pm and 8.45pm tonight at the Age UK Building in Bradbury House, Stockton Road, Sunderland.

Another speaker at the meeting will be John Whalley, the co-ordinator of Keep Our NHS Public North East.

Dr Wortley is hoping there will be a good turn-out.

She added: “We’re hoping it will be successful and that people will be interested enough to come along and talk about the NHS.

“Everyone is welcome to come along – we never know when any of us might need the NHS.”

For more information, visit www.konpnortheast.com or www.facebook.com/NHSPublicNorthEast or call 07842 111497.