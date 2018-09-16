Grass blaze on land at former Vaux site in Sunderland city centre

A section of grassland on the former Vaux brewery site was left scorched after it caught light earlier today.

Six firefighters from Sunderland Central Fire Station were sent to the former Vaux site, off St Mary's Boulevard in the city centre, after a section measuring around 15 metres by 10 metres was spotted ablaze.

The crew used beaters and water to put out the flames and cool the area.

The incident happened at around 1.15pm.

In July, work on the site restarted after developer Siglion signed a deal with construction firm Tolent following the collapse of its previous building partner Carillion.