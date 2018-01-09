Grab a business opportunity at The Tall Ships Races

A wonderful chance for Wearside businesses to get involved in The Tall Ships Races is on offer - but they need to do it quick.

Everything from catering to fairgrounds and merchandise to markets are up for grabs as part of the Sunderland leg of this year’s races.

For the first time in its history, the city is set to welcome the world famous Tall Ships Races after being chosen as the start host port for the race series.

The four day event, between Wednesday, July 11, and Saturday, July 14, is expected to attract an international fleet of vessels, as well as 1,500 international crew members and 1.5m visitors to the city.

Sunderland City Council is encouraging local suppliers to get involved by submitting expressions of interest.

The range of opportunities includes:

• High quality catering and bar concessions;

• Trade and exhibition stands where businesses can exhibit and trade their goods and services to visitors;

• Markets, especially those selling local, high quality, heritage, quirky, maritime themed related products and services;

• A vintage/traditional fairground and observation wheel;

• Marquees;

• Stewarding;

• Merchandise;

• Heritage co-ordinator.

There are also opportunities for businesses to sponsor the event.

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Secretary, Councillor Mel Speding said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses across the city to get involved in a fantastic free family festival and I urge them to make the most of it.

“With crews and visitors from across Europe and beyond, a full entertainment programme and of course the magnificent ships themselves, this promises to be a truly memorable event.”

The proposed event zones include The Port of Sunderland, The East End, St Peter’s (University of Sunderland) and along the coastline from Roker to Seaburn.

Businesses can find out more at: https://www.tallshipssunderland.com/news/2017/exciting-business-opportunities-now-open

The closing date for all applications is Monday, January 29.