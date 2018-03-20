Girl rescued from swing after becoming trapped at Sunderland park

A girl had to be freed from a swing with the help of firefighters.

The crew from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to the park off Allendale Road in Farringdon after the adult with her was unable to release her from the equipment.

The swing uses a movable bar to secure a child in place, but the metal had become stuck.

The officers uses a WD40-like lubricant to free up the mechanism and release the girl.

The service has issued a reminder to people taking youngsters to parks to ensure the bar can be moved before placing a child in the seat in the wake of the cold weather which may have caused rust or parts to stick.