Gill’s outlook is really going swimmingly

A Sunderland swimmer who inspired women to get into fitness has been given a Best of Wearside Awards nomination.

But modest Gill Dando played down her role and said: “I don’t really feel like I have done anything to deserve it.”

Gill Dando stars in the This Girl Can video after she auditioned when a crew visited Fausto cafe in Roker.

Yet Gill is the one who appeared in the new video for the This Girl Can campaign, which is the Sport England project to promote sport among women.

Gill swims in the sea off Roker as part of the swimming club based at Fausto cafe, on Marine Walk.

The business has a sports and social club which hosts language classes, yoga sessions, bike rides, runs and swims on Thursday nights and Sunday mornings.

She was coaxed into auditioning by fellow swimmers when film makers visited Fausto cafe.

At school, I was the last person to be able to swim. I was frightened and scared. I was also the least likely person ever to wade into the sea Gill Dando

Her achievement prompted others to take up exercise for the first time.

Yet Gill was still amazed to be in the running for an award and said: “Just to be nominated is enough.”

She admitted she had ‘always been quite outdoors-y’ and was the type of person who would love to go off on her own for a walk, or for a swim in a lake or river.

But she added: “At school, I was the last person to be able to swim. I was frightened and scared. I was also the least likely person ever to wade into the sea.”

Gill Dando, post swim, on Roker's seafront.

Then, after expert advice from a nutritional therapist, she grabbed the chance to ‘try lots of new things and held myself accountable to those’.

As well as sea swimming, she has also tackled a mini triathlon and said: “It is the whole mindset philosophy. It really resets your brain.”

