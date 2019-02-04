Ghosts of Sunderland: 13 of the most haunted buildings in the Sunderland area

Spectres in pubs, the famous Cauld Lad - and even a haunted Greggs.

There are plenty of tales about Sunderland's haunted buildings and the ghosts said to walk them. Here's a look at some of the spookiest spots in the area.

Reputedly Sunderlands most haunted pub, thought to be visited by victims of Mary Ann Cotton. Crying, screaming and singing have been heard, and apparitions of a young girl and a Victorian lady seen by staff and customers.

Supposedly haunted by the spirit of a 14th Century lady of the manor, Lily Lumley, who was apparently murdered by two priests after refusing to become Catholic. It is believed she was thrown down in a well on the castle grounds.

The ancestral home of Americas first president, George Washington, is reputedly haunted by a grey lady, who walks the corridors of the upper floor and is sometimes seen weeping. No one knows who she is, or why she is crying.

The Cauld Lad is probably Sunderlands most famous ghost, said to be the spirit of stable boy Robert Skelton, who was killed after being caught napping by Baron Robert Hylton.

The grotto's most famous ghost relates to a smuggler named John the Jibber, said to have been murdered by his fellow criminals by being hung in a barrel in a cave close to the present lift shaft and left to starve.

Reportedly plagued by an eerie cackling attributed to to the ghost of Carry On legend Sid James, who suffered a fatal heart attack on stage at the venue in 1976.

The front of house is also said to be haunted by the ghost of music hall star Vesta Tilley and a stage manager, Molly Moselle.

Other ghostly goings-on at the Old Hall, which was used as tenement block in its past, include a strong smell of lavender perfume reported in the entrance hall and the figures of children seen playing on the stairs.

We haven't heard of any recent sightings, but spooked staff have kettles boiling by themselves, banging and clashing, and a smell of lavender.