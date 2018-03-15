Gemma Lowery links up with Jermain Defoe's girlfriend for charity skydive

The mum of inspirational youngster Bradley Lowery is set to team up with former Sunderland AFC star Jermain Defoe's girlfriend as part of a fundraising challenge.

Gemma Lowery and Rachael Calvert are to take on a skydive in aid of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which was set up following the death of the six-year-old last July.

Bradley Lowery touched the hearts of people around the world.

The pair met after Bradley and Jermain became close while the youngster was bravely undergoing treatment as he battled neuroblastoma.

Gemma and husband Carl became friends with Rachael and Jermain during that time, and remain in touch now.

The charity skydive will take place in Dubai next Thursday to help other children who require medical treatment and equipment.

A post by Gemma on the JustGiving page set up for the event said: "If there is one thing in life I have learned, its you have to close you eyes and take the JUMP as you never know what is round the corner.

"When Brad become friends with Jermain it wasn't just that friendship that was formed, as myself and Carl also became very good friends with Jermain and Rachael.

"Rachael and I have become extremely close and spend a lot of time together.

"She has always wanted to do something to support the foundation and what better way to do that? We are going to take the leap!"

Bradley, from Blackhall, touched the hearts of people around the world as he bravely battled neuroblastoma.

He was mascot for his beloved Sunderland AFC on a number of occasions, and even led out England with Jermain - who regularly visited him in hospital - at Wembley last year.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds were raised to go towards Bradley's treatment, and now his mum is hoping to help others in a similar situation.

Gemma added: "Over the years we were fundraising for Bradley, there were so many people that went above and beyond for his cause.

"I want to offer the same to all of Bradley's Smilers (BLF children).

"I want to help raise funds for them to give them a chance in life, as no parent should ever have to go through the heartache I have and I will continue doing everything in my power to prevent it (even if it means jumping out of a plane, arrgggghh).

"So on March 22, myself and Rachael will be skydiving for all of our children."

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/thebradleyloweryfoundation/gemandrach

Over £5,000 has already been donated.