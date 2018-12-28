Gales warning as Sunderland told to expect a battering from the wind

Sunderland folk have been warned to batten down the hatches this weekend as gales hit the town.

There will be foggy patches tonight, becoming windy and cloudy later in the night, with outbreaks of drizzle and rain spreading eastwards.

Gusts of up to 47mph have been forecast for Sunderland tomorrow.

Tomorrow is expected to become dry and bright, but very windy for a time, with gales locally.

Winds are expected to pick up from about 6am, reaching peaks of 47mph until about lunchtime, though it will be warm, with a maximum temperature of 11°C

The winds will ease during the afternoon, , and it will be a cold evening, with clear spells likely.

The outlook for the run-up to the New Year is breezy with patchy rain on Sunday and Monday, especially over the Pennines, but brighter in the east.

Winds will slowly moderate, with brighter conditions likely on New Year's Day. It will remain mild.