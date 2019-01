Have your say

People have been urged to avoid the Ocean Road area of Sunderland after high winds left a gable end unsafe.

Part of the wall at The Hendon Grange in Grangetown has collapsed onto a van parked outside.

Crews from Sunderland Central Fire Station are dealing with the situation, at

A yellow weather warning is in place until 9pm tonight, with winds of more than 40mph battering the region.

