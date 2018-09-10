Fulwell plans to hold community vigil for Joan Hoggett

A Sunderland community is continuing to rally together in the aftermath of a murder which claimed the life of a shop worker.

Joan Hoggett, 62, from Grindon, died in Sunderland Royal Hospital a short time after she was stabbed while on duty as a member of the One Stop team in Sea Road, Fulwell, at around 10.40pm last Wednesday.

Joan Hoggett was a respected member of the Fulwell community,

Ethan Mountain, 19, of Heaton Gardens, Whiteleas, appeared at a magistrates court sitting at Newcastle Crown Court on Saturday to face a charge of murder and is due to attend a bail application tomorrow.

During the short appearance, magistrates also listed another hearing in the case at the same court on Friday, October 5.

Northumbria Police have reopened Roker Park to visitors, with the exception of an area which is still to be subject to searches as part of the inquiry.

Cornthwaite Park in Whitburn was also cordoned off as checks were made as part of the probe.

Joan's death shocked the community and has led to an outpouring of support and floral tributes, with the store still closed today.

The Friends of Fulwell are planning to meet on Wednesday night at 6pm in Fulwell Library, when members plan to discuss the idea a vigil could be held so people can gather and unite in showing their respects to Joan.

Officers stand guard on Sea Road following the death of Joan Hoggett.

A series of collection boxes have also been set up so people can donate funds for her family.

Locations include the Post Office, library and Blue Bell pub, with Pure Bliss also running a collection, with its team also donating takings from Wednesday's treatments.

An online donations page has also been launched and reads: "This is to support the family of Joan Hoggett in this most difficult time after the tragic events on September 5.

"Joan was highly thought of in the community of Fulwell.

Sea Road was closed off by police as inquiries got under way last Thursday morning.

"As a community we would like to show our support.

"All monies raised will go directly to Joan's family."

Donations can be made by clicking here.

Meanwhile, Northumbria Police will host a drop in session at the library from 3pm to 4.30pm today, then again from 5.30pm to 7pm on Wednesday and then 3pm to 4.40pm on Friday.