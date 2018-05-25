From Samson the cat to Top Cat: Welcome return to SAFC for new MD Tony Davison

Incoming Sunderland AFC managing director Tony Davison is set for his second spell at the club.

Davison was employed by the club between 1996 and 2005, and during that time worked in the ticket office, sales and the commercial department.

As with most club staff, he was deployed in the club's Samson suit on a number of occasions.

He is set to join Sunderland from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, and the Black Cats say he has taken a pay cut to return to his hometown club.

Davison has worked in football for more than 20 years, and will now be tasked with driving Sunderland's overall commercial operation and to re-engage the club with fans and businesses.

Executive director Charlie Methven said: “Having worked with Tony in a variety of roles over the last decade, Stewart and I knew from the start that he was the man with the experience, desire and contacts to implement the vision that we have for the re-engagement of Sunderland AFC with its fans and the local business community.

“Tony is passionate about Sunderland and the fact that he has left a senior executive position at a top Premier League club and taken a lower wage to come back to his home city, demonstrates what his values are."