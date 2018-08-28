Freshers’ Guide 2018: All you need to know about starting at the University of Sunderland

Your bag is packed and you’re ready for the start of a new adventure.

But University of Sunderland life is not all about study, study, study…..

There’s plenty of fun and opportunities to be had. Take a look at our Freshers’ Guide for everything you need to know about university life on Wearside.

Before you arrive

Make sure you have your student bank account sorted prior to arrival. Use comparison websites to work out the best deal for you. Be cautious of freebies and make sure you go for the best option financially.

Check the welcome emails the University of Sunderland will have sent you and follow their various social media channels for the latest info, advice and guidance. You can find the university on Twitter: @sunderlanduni Facebook: University of Sunderland and Instagram: sunderlanduni

Keeping in touch

The University App is the best way to keep in touch with what's happening. The App also includes access to Canvas, news, events and timetables for the Campus Bus and Metro just a tap away – be sure to download it from here before you arrive.

Social life at university

Although the academic side of university is a priority, the social aspect remains a huge pull for students. We have an array of clubs and societies which will help you settle in and expand your social circle. Check out what the University of Sunderland has to offer here.

The city is a great party town, with lots to do. See what’s happening this September and beyond by visiting here.

Don’t forget to save a few taxi company numbers to your mobile, so you know that following your night out you can get home safely.

Also, a timetable for the Metro can be found here.

Finance

We all know budgeting money is a key part of university life.

Have to looked at the different types of scholarships we offer here – maybe there's one to suit you, for more information take a look here





Money saving hacks

Think budget brands, target the reduced price counters and consider meal-deals. Shop smart but try to avoid too may unhealthy options.

Part-time time job: Loans are based on nine not 12 months’ minimum living expenses, so get part-time work. Our own Sunderland Futures can help in this area. On Friday 12 October, you can join the team in Cityspace, City Campus, for the Student Opportunities Fair between 1pm and 3pm.

Budgeting: Check for hidden course costs: Books, tech equipment, field trips, CRB checks etc.

Computers: Make the most of the wi-fi on campus.

Text books: Buy what you need rather than the full course text list

Sexual health and wellbeing

We want everyone to enjoy their university years in a safe and protected environment, which is why we offer support and advice through our Wellbeing service, we are also members of the C-Card scheme which provides confidential advice and free condoms to anyone under 24 years of age.

Buddy up?

University life can be a little daunting to begin with which is why we have SU Buddies, to help new students settle into their new digs.

SU Buddies connect new and returning Sunderland students together so that they can share tips, knowledge and experience they've gained about the social, non-academic side to university life. Find out more here.

Ambassador life

Fancy becoming an ambassador? Not only do you get to wear a bright orange t-shirt or hoodie, the experiences gained from being a Student Ambassador can help you get ahead as a graduate and make your University of Sunderland experience even more life changing.

When do I turn up?

Perhaps one of the first things you need to do is make sure you know when and where your lectures are. Find out your timetable here but please note you must enrol before you will be able to access the timetable

Staying safe

The University of Sunderland takes security seriously. Check out here all we are doing to make sure students are in the best hands when they are away from home.

We have our own dedicated police officers, security and a raft of measures all designed to make us one of the safest universities out there.

This year the University launched a campaign tackling attitudes to hate crime, harassment and violence.

Freshers’ Fayre on Wednesday 26th September, 9.30am - 3.30pm

The Freshers' Fayre is one of the biggest student events of the year, held in CitySpace it is the perfect start to the academic year.

The day promises to be action packed, busy and full of fun.

It offers new students an ideal chance to learn all about Sunderland, as well as what is on offer in the city.

The event also showcases the extensive sport and recreation provision on offer from the University of Sunderland, including the CitySpace fitness suite, volunteering programmes as well giving students the chance to sign up for any number of our sports clubs and societies.

Freshers’ Welcome Week 2018

Our Students' Union will have a full line up of activities and events happening throughout Freshers' Week, to find out what is happening and when, visit their website





Music, eating, drinking, and dancing

Sunderland is a fantastic city for music, spawning the likes of The Futureheads, Field Music, Lilliput, The Lake Poets and Frankie and the Hearstrings.

The live music scene continues to thrive at different venues in the city. Whether you're eating on a budget or going gourmet, there's an array of cafes, restaurants and gastro-pubs in the city which you can sample. A What's On guide is available here



Student enquiries

We have a Student Gateway Enquiry Desk on each campus in Sunderland.

At City Campus, we are located in The Gateway Building.

At Sir Tom Cowie Campus at St Peters, we are located in Prospect Building.

Both of our Enquiry Desks are open as follows:

Monday - Thursday: 8.30am - 6.00pm

Friday: 8.30am - 5.00pm