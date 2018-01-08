Freezing temperatures turn North East into winter wonderland as thermometers plunge

The region awoke to frosty scenes and a freezing start to the working week.

Thermometers were displaying as low as -7 early this morning in parts of the North East, a chilly start to the term for the thousands of children returning to school after the Christmas holidays.

The rest of the day is forecast to be dry with some long sunny spells for all areas, remaining cold with a freshening easterly wind, which will become increasingly strong in coastal parts.

Some cloud may arrive later in the day and the maximum temperature is predicted to be 5 °C.

Tonight is forecast to turn more cloudy,and this may lower to cover hills and here there may be some light rain by the end of the night. Winds decreasing to mainly light, with a ,inimum temperature of 0 °C.

Tomorrow will continue cold and mostly cloudy with light rain in places. More hilly areas will see some mist and fog, with ice affecting some parts. Some brightness may develop. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

The outlook for Wednesday is cloudy with some rain, and possible hill snow, before clearing overnight. Thursday and Friday look set to be mainly dry with some sunshine, and a chance of some mist and fog, staying cold.