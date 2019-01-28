Four men still under investigation after Sunderland ram raid

Four men remain under investigation over a ram raid in Sunderland.

Five people were arrested after a report of a raid at the McColls store in Ethel Terrace shortly after 11pm on Wednesday, January 16.

The scene in Ethel Terrace the morning after the raid

A vehicle is believed to have reversed into the cash machine at the front of the store before occupants attempted to steal the money inside.

One man has now been eliminated from the investigation.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Four males remain under investigation pending further enquiries. A 23-year-old man has been released with no further action to be taken.

"We are still keen for anyone who saw anything suspicious on the night in question to come forward."

The cash machine

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1152 160119 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.