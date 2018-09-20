Former Sunderland JJB Sports shop could be turned into a pub

Have your say

A former Sunderland sports store could become a pub under new plans submitted to the city council.

A ‘change of use’ application has this week been lodged for Sunderland’s former JJB Sports store at 92 High Street West.

If approved, applicants aim to revamp the space with a new shopfront, as well as serving food and drink.

Under the plans, the pub could create 15 full-time and 15 part-time jobs.

The plans also include provision for two car parking spaces at the rear, bicycle parking and a smoking area.

Applicant Roxborough Plant SSAS, have submitted the full application and also plan to submit a separate bid for new signage.

Proposed opening hours would be 11am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 10.30pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

Existing corrugated cladding on the building will be removed, with the original windows and bricks “exposed and upgraded where necessary”.

Public comments can be made on the application until November 9, with a decision expected by November 13.

Roxborough Plant SSAS were approached for comment.

Visit www.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications and search reference 18/01529/FUL for more information of the planning application.

Chris Binding, Local Democracy Reporting Service