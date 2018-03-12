Football teams urged to sign up for fund-raising Bradley Lowery Shield

Footballers are being urged to pull on their boots in memory of battling Bradley Lowery.

Fund-raising group CancerHasNoColours will host its second seven-a-side charity football tournament, The Bradley Lowery Shield, in June.

The Blackhall youngster's passion for football and his beloved Sunderland AFC touched the hearts of supporters nationwide and inspired the CancerHasNoColours campaign, which has seen fans of different clubs united to raise funds to help other youngsters fighting childhood cancers.

This year's tournament will take place at Silksworth Sports Complex from 2pm on Sunday, June 2.

Money raised will be split equally between the Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up by the Lowery family to help and support with campaigns to raise funds for medical treatment and equipment not available on the NHS, and A Journey of Hope, which supports six-year-old North Tyneside youngster Hope Louise Feeney, who has been fighting neuroblastoma for three years

Entries for this year's tournament are now open. Sixteen teams over four groups will compete for the Bradley Lowery Shield.

Entry is £10 per player (with a minimum of seven per team), and each player will be asked to raise sponsorship of at least £50.

Supported by D&P Trophies Ltd of Washington, the winning team will be presented with the Bradley Lowery Shield, winners' medals and a team prize, with the runners-up also receiving medals.

There will also be a special prize for the team raising the most sponsorship.​

The tournament day will be followed by a presentation evening at the Barnes Hotel, which will take start immediately after the final whistle and is open all players and supporters.

With the help of Super Break, corporate event sponsors Hays Travel have donated a UK mini break which will be used at the evening as a raffle prize, and the firm is also entering a team of its own.

The presentation evening will include a DJ, Singer Lloyd Joyce, raffles, and fundraising and

Anyone wishing to enter a team should get in touch with Phil or Julie at team@cancerhasnocolours.co.uk, through Facebook page CancerHasNoColours or Twitter on @CHNC2017

For more information about the causes, visit

https://www.facebook.com/BradleyLowerysFightAgainstNeuroblastoma/

https://www.facebook.com/AJourneyofHopeLouise/