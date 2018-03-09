Fly-tipper told officers ‘I don’t care’ after being caught dumping waste in Sunderland

A resident who dumped a washing machine and bags of rubbish in a back lane told council officials “I don’t care.”

William Robson made the remark as officers from Sunderland City Council were following up reports of how a washing machine, three black bags and pieces of wood had been dumped in the back lane of Balmoral Terrace, Grangetown, in March last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how council officers spoke to Robson and how he had replied: “Yes. That was me.”

During the doorstep interview, Robson admitted to depositing the items in the back lane, hoping a refuse crew would remove them.

And when he asked if he was aware that depositing waste on a public highway without authority was an offence?, he told officers: “I don’t care.”

Robson, of Regent Terrace, was fined £300 and ordered to pay £100 costs after he admitted fly-tipping when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this week.

Coun Michael Mordey, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Everybody in our city has to show responsibility.

“It is not good enough, and it is illegal to dump your waste and rubbish and then ignore it.

“Extra powers have been adopted by the council, the council has stepped up its enforcement, and the council is looking to adopt more enforcement powers in coming months and weeks.

“It is not acceptable for people to think they can dump their waste and rubbish wherever they like.

“People want a clean and green Sunderland and dumping rubbish in your own street and your own neighbourhood is selfish, irresponsible, ignorant and lazy.”

In addition to the fine and costs, Robson was ordered to pay compensation of £95.

Last year, the Echo launched its own Clean Streets campaign urging Wearsiders to take responsibility in keeping the city clean. It came in response to our Big City Survey in which the majority of respondents highlighted the cleanliness of public spaces as being a priority for Sunderland.

In 2017, the council investigated more than 4,000 environmental crimes, including littering, dog fouling and fly-tipping and has issued over 500 warnings and 160 fines and the council removed 415 tonnes of fly-tipped waste and litter. People can report fly-tipping and litter to the council at Sunderland.gov.uk or on 0191 520 5550.