Flood water stemmed after water main bursts at Alex Smiles site

Firefighters helped prevent further flooding after a water main burst at a fire-hit site in Sunderland.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was called to the former Alex Smiles waste management compound in Deptford Terrace, after it was reported there was a flood at a commercial property.

A water main burst at the former Alex Smiles site.

Crews from North Moor Lane, Sunderland Central, Washington and Marley Park fire stations were sent to the site and used pumps to clear the waterlogged area and 80 bags to prevent it from spreading further.

The matter was then handed over to Northumbrian Water.

The incident happened at 2.50pm yesterday.

A fire broke out at the site on Monday, May 14, and continued to burn for three weeks as it was managed by the fire service.

Alex Smiles Ltd went into administration in 2015, leading 80 workers to lose their job.

