Flood warning issued for Sunderland seafront due to high tides and strong winds

Have your say

A flood warning has been issued for Sunderland seafront today by the Environment Agency.

Large and powerful waves are expected to overtop sea defences at Roker as a result of high spring tides and strong winds.

A flood warning is in place for Roker seafront today due to high tides and high winds combine.

Tides will be at their highest between 4.15pm and 5.45pm today.

The combination of tides and wind could result in similar scenes to those shown in the accompanying video footage.

A similar flood warning is in place at Whitley Bay, Cullercoats and Tynemouth.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads, as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous."