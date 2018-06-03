Flag-raising ceremony in Sunderland to celebrate Queen's coronation

Armed forces and community representatives staged a flag-raising event to mark the anniversary of the Queen's coronation.

The Friends of Fulwell, Fulwell Community Library and the Armed Forces Association celebrated the 65th anniversary of the Coronation of the Queen at an event on Saturday.

The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II took place on June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey.

Organisers of the event yesterday said there was a good turnout and several councillors attended, the Deputy Mayor David Snowdon with his wife Dianne Snowdon, Fulwell councillors George Howe, Bob Francis and Margaret Beck as well as Coun Barry Curran, Coun Denny Wilson, Coun Steven Foster and last year's Mayor Coun Doris MacKnight.

The idea of the flagpole was to brighten the area around the centre of Fulwell and it is situated at the south east corner of the library just inside the perimeter fence.

The event was also attended by members of the Armed Forces Network and the RAF were also represented.

The Deputy Mayor, Coun Snowdon said: “I am proud to be here today representing the city on this occasion and it is really great to see the community come together.

"This flag is a great addition to the area and hopefully will fly for years to come."

The work of the Friends of Fulwell Charity and Fulwell Community Library CIC is to raise the aspirations of people in Fulwell and improve community spirit in the area with a series of initiatives.

These groups are strictly non-political and are open and welcoming to all.

To date the organisations, working with Fulwell and Sea Road Traders Association, have helped to improve the area with litter picks which are very well attended, planting of flower beds and planters on the sea front as and Sea Road as well as other activities such as the forthcoming camp-out on the Seaburn Recreation Park for good family entertainment.

They are also organising the summer bedding around the Blue Bell as well as the Sea Road Planters.

Graeme HAll, of the Armes Forces Network and Deputy Mayor raising the flag.