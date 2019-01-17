Five arrests after ram raid at Sunderland convenience store

Five people have been arrested after a ram raid in Sunderland last night.

At about 11.10pm, police received a report of a suspected ram raid at the McColls store in Ethel Terrace.

The scene in Ethel Terrace this morning

A vehicle is believed to have reversed into the cash machine at the front of the store before occupants attempted to steal the money inside.

An investigation has been launched to determine whether anything was stolen and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers remain in the area this morning to carry out enquiries.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident and police are keen for any witnesses to come forward.

The front of the store is boarded up this morning

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1152 160119 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.