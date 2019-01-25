First look at new Sunderland bar Gin Empire ahead of opening this weekend

Chin chin - Sunderland punters will be able to enjoy a tipple of gin in a new location this weekend.

The former Pallion Workingmen’s Club, in Waverley Terrace, will open its doors as Gin Empire following a transformation worth thousands by property developer Debbie Dorans.

Customers visiting the bar can choose from 50 different spirits. A function space, to be run by businessman Paul Weild, will be created upstairs along with a range of office space.

You’ve been having your say about the opening on social media, with many Echo readers planning to pop in for a visit.

Here is how you reacted to the news on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Dale Collinson: “This is exactly what our city needs. People prepared to invest and give the place a lift and everyone should get behind it and spend a few quid trying these places out instead of constantly twisting. Good luck to the owners.”

Kelly Senior: “Good luck to the owners, I wish you success in your new business.”

Lucy Greenwell: “I hope it does really well. Pallion gets a lot of stick but there’s still a lot of decent hard working people down there.”

Brian Tomlinson: “New bridge, new bar, new opportunity, Pallion needs a lift, let’s hope it succeeds.”

Angie Hammond: “I could be totally wrong, but gin bar isn’t the first thing I think of, when I think of Pallion.”

Jah Tooth: “It’s a lovely building.”

Agnes Dennis: “Hope all goes well, love to see it go well.”

Christine Holbourn: “I used to drink in there when it was Pallion club.”

Tom Booth: “Location location location. Good luck to it though.”

Joanne Hayes: “This could be a new local just over bridge.”