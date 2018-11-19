Firefighters put out blazes burning outside empty Sunderland homes

Crews of firefighters helped put separate house fires, with one started as a brazier burned in the yard of a home under renovation and the other found burning through the back door of an empty property.

Officers from Marley Park and Washington were called to Cheviot Street in Pallion after embers from the fire burning at the back of the two-storey house caused damage to a double glazed window, with the guttering also damaged by the heat.

Byron Street in Southwick. Image copyright Google Maps.

The incident happened just after 3pm.

Earlier today, at 12.22pm, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from Marley Park and Sunderland Central to Byron Street in Southwick after a fire was found at the rear door of an empty two-storey house.

A quantity of rubbish and carpet was also found on fire, with heat damage caused to guttering, a down pipe, with the neighbouring property left with light smoke damage.

In both instances, two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to put out the fire and used a fan to clear the area of smoke.

They then ensured the fire was out using a thermal imaging camera.