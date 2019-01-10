Firefighters issue warning after Bluetooth speaker sparks emergency call out in Sunderland

Have your say

Firefighters were called out to an overheated Bluetooth speaker in a Wearside bedroom.

Crews from Farringdon Community Fire Station attended a house in Dunbarton Close in Springwell, at 6.41pm on Tuesday.

A Bluetooth speaker which was charging had become overheated.

The owner had turned the device off before firefighters arrived and officers then checked it.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Crews were only at the scene for seven minutes, the device had overheated.

"The occupant in the house had turned off the speaker before the crew checked it over for any hot spots.

"We would like to remind people to turn off electronics and other appliances when not in use or once they are fully charged."