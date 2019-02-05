Firefighters attacked with stones and bricks thrown from bridge while they responded to blaze

Firefighters had stones and bricks thrown at them while they tackled a blaze.

The crew from Rainton Bridge Fire Station had the missiles thrown down on them from a bridge while they responded to a blaze last night at about 7.45pm.

Firefighters

The Tyne & Wear Fire and Service said a group of five youths were standing on the bridge above throwing the objects.

It comes just a week after 15 young people attacked crews from Rainton Bridge in an earlier incident.

Also last night, at 8.20pm a crew from Byker were similarly attacked when they responded to a fire at Evistones Gardens in Newcastle.

A spokesman for the Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fortunately none of these attacks caused injuries or damage. But we'd really like to call out to the communities within these areas.

"Firstly if you have children, please talk to them about respecting our firefighters. Ask them where they are going at night. If you do witness this type of appalling incident please help us by reporting it to Northumbria Police.

"Attacking our firefighters is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We will work with the police to identify any perpetrators and pursue a successful prosecution. This isn't kids messing about, this is kids potentially injuring our firefighters - or worse."

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "It is not acceptable that anyone should be attacked at work particularly when those individuals are trying to save people’s life.

“Firefighters are there to keep us safe and they put themselves at risk every day to protect the people they serve.

"This isn't the first time we have had to address this issue and we need to get the message out there that those responsible are committing a criminal offence that their actions could end up putting lives at risk.

"Any incidents where emergency services have been attacked will be fully investigated by our officers and we would encourage anyone who has information about people responsible should call us on 101.”