Firecrews spend second night fighting Smiles scrapyard blaze

Teams of firefighters have remained at the large fire at the former Alex Smiles recycling site.

The fire broke out at the Deptford yard early evening on Monday, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky which could be seen for miles.

Up to 50 firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service battled the blaze at its height.

Today, the service has said crews have continued to work during the night, with three appliances, aerial ladder platform and a high volume pump in use.

Drone footage by Mick Naisbitt shows the smoke rising from the site.

The Environment Agency has also been at the scene, monitoring water run-off from the operation for signs of and problem.

Photos taken of the blaze site by Brian Priest using a drone.

Northumbria Police also issued advice to people living nearby to close their windows and doors and stay inside and to those with health concerns.

Sunderland City Council bosses have said it would have cost millions of pounds to clear the site of waste after the authority came in for criticism after the blaze began.

The company went into administration in 2015 leaving creditors out of pocket by £7.5 million.

It had allowed piles of waste to build up at the site before it closed.