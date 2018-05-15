Fire crews work through the night to tackle huge blaze at Sunderland waste recycling plant

Firefighters have worked through the night to battle an inferno at a waste recycling plant in Sunderland.

Up to 50 firefighters were on the scene at the Alex Smiles premises in Deptford last night as flames raged from the building and dense smoke could be seen from miles away.

Drone footage of the fire. Photograph supplied by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

More than 22 crew members are still at the scene this morning putting out the blaze and are expected to be there for the rest of the day.

Firefighters battle blaze at waste recycling plant

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said of the blaze, which broke out at around 6pm last night: "It is quite an intense, deep seated fire and it is not out yet.

"Crews are there and I suspect they will be there for the rest of the day."

She said once the fire is fully out then work can begin on finding the cause of the blaze.

An aerial shot of the blaze. Courtesy of Mick Naisbitt.

Chiefs have been warning residents living in the city to stay away from the area and keep their doors and windows shut.

Roads have also been cordoned off by police.

At the moment there are around 22 firefighters and officers at the scene, with four pump appliances, two aerial ladder platforms and a high volume pump vehicle in attendance.

Firefighters dealing with a blaze at Alex Smiles in Sunderland. Picture by Barry Barraclough.

Smoke from the blaze. Photo by Barry Barraclough.

The blaze could be seen from miles away. Picture by Barry Barraclough.

Plumes from the fire could be seen from as far away as Seaham. Photo by Mick Naisbitt.