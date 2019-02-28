Fire crews tackle large blaze in Washington

Fire crews are currently tackling a large fire in Washington.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have been called to reports of a fire at the Future Technology Centre, which is part of Gateshead College, in Barmston Lane.

A spokesman for the service said: "We've asked for an aerial ladder to come to the scene. We currently have two crews from Washington, a crew from Birtley, a crew from Farringdon and a crew from Sunderland Central at the incident."

The fire is believed to have started in the workshop.

Drivers have been warned that they may be able to see smoke from the A1231.

More to follow.

Fire crews at the scene