Fire crews tackle blaze in Washington

Fire crews have tackled a fire in Washington.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at the Future Technology Centre, which is part of Gateshead College, in Barmston Lane, close to Nissan.

A spokesman for the service said: "We've asked for an aerial ladder to come to the scene. We currently have two crews from Washington, a crew from Birtley, a crew from Farringdon and a crew from Sunderland Central at the incident."

The fire is believed to have started in the workshop.

The last appliances left the scene after less than two hours.

The fire was within the section of the premises used by battery system developer Hyperdrive Innovation.

Fire crews at the scene

A company spokesman said: "At 11:30am on Thursday morning, fire crews were called to the Future Technology Centre in Sunderland.

"Thankfully, the small fire was extinguished quickly with minimal disruption and all staff were able to leave the building promptly and safely."