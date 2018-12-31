Fire crews make chimney safe after bricks fall onto Sunderland street

A Sunderland street has been reopened after it was sealed off as firefighters dealt with a loose chimney after bricks fell onto the path below.

Bricks and a TV aerial fell from a roof in Carley Road earlier today and emergency services were called to make the area safe.

Fire crews deal with loose brickwork on a chimney in Carley Road, Sunderland.

Brian Henderson, 61, who lives in the house affected, said part of the chimney is believed to have come down because of the wind.

He said: "I'm glad I was off work and I was here. I heard the bricks fall and hit the ground. I came outside and told the children to stay back and was able to call the emergency services.

"I'm just glad that nobody was hurt."

His neighbour Sarah Stoker, 28, said: "I was going shopping to Aldi. My next door neighbour came out and the chimney had just fallen. Brian told the kids to keep away.

A police cordon is in place

"When we got back from the shop the whole road was cordoned off and there were two fire engines here. They were telling us to keep back. "

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 1.41pm today (Monday), police received a report of a loose chimney at an address on Carley Road, Sunderland.

"A number of bricks had fallen from the chimney onto the nearby footpath. Nobody has been injured.

"Emergency services are at the scene and relevant partners have been notified."

Fire crews prepare to deal with a loose chimney in Carley Road, Sunderland.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service currently have one fire engine and an aerial ladder are at the scene.

A spokesman from Sunderland City Council said: "Council staff received notice of this incident from emergency services and attended the scene.

"Council officers have worked closely with the fire service on securing the property and making the area safe.

"The council and the emergency services are continuing to monitor this incident."