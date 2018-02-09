Female shop worker taken to hospital after being sprayed with noxious substance during attempted robbery in Sunderland

A female shop worker was taken to hospital after she was sprayed with a noxious substance by would-be robbers in Sunderland.

At about 8.30pm on Thursday, February 8, police received a report of an attempted robbery at No.1 News & Booze shop on Carlisle Terrace, Southwick.

An offender approached the victim, a 65-year-old woman, and attacked her by spraying a noxious substance in her face.

They demanded cash, but the victim refused and the offender fled empty handed.

The female staff member suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The suspect is believed to have been wearing blue jeans, white trainers and a dark hooded top with a white Nike emblem.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 1005 080218 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.