Family devastated after popular 15-year-old dies suddenly

The devastated family of a popular 15-year-old who died suddenly have paid tribute to their “wonderful and beautiful” boy.

Taylor Bowe died on Monday at his home in Duncar, Houghton, despite the efforts of the Great North Air Ambulance crew.

Taylor with dad Thomas.

It is not yet known why he died, with the results of a post-mortem examination having not yet been released.

His family say the teenager had been due to propose to girlfriend Leila Boyle, 16, and was excited about the prospect of becoming a godfather to his niece Everleigh, who will turn one in April.

Mum Bronia, 49, dad Thomas, 51, and sister Alex, 27, have been left devastated by the loss of Taylor, who had ambitions of becoming a chef in the future.

Bronia said: “Taylor was amazing. He was very well-liked and his friends meant the world to him.

He was so looking forward to becoming a godfather and was a wonderful, beautiful son Bronia Bowe

“He had a lovely girlfriend he had been with for almost a year, and we’ve just found out that he had asked her mum if he could marry her.

“He was also looking forward to becoming a godfather and was a wonderful, beautiful son.”

Taylor attended the Link School, in Pallion, and liked cooking, MCing and art.

When he was younger, he regularly posted anti-bullying videos online, and always dreamed of owning a motorbike.

Taylor Bowe as a youngster.

Sister Alex said: “It was such a sudden loss – he had been speaking to mam at 2.45pm and at 3.30pm he was gone.

“Taylor was a joker and loved to make everyone smile, even when he didn’t want to smile himself.

“He was really proud when he found out he was going to be a godfather. He might not be Everleigh’s godfather on paper, but he will be her guardian angel.”

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At about 4.40pm on Monday afternoon police received reports of concern for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy at an address in Houghton.

Taylor Bowe as a youngster.

“Emergency services attended and found that the teenager had fallen unwell.

“Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. There is not believed to have been any third party involvement. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, but a report has been prepared for the coroner.”

The details of Taylor’s funeral have not yet been confirmed, but his family would like as many of his friends as possible to attend.

A coroner’s investigation into Taylor’s death has been opened and is awaiting the outcome of post-mortem results.