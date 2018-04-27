Families set to take on assault course for charity in Sunderland

Thrill-seekers are set to take on an assault course in the name of charity in Sunderland next week.

People are still being encouraged to sign up for the 5km Sunderland Scramble, which is being held in aid of the North East Autism Society.

Participants will be met with a number of obstacles.

The family-friendly course includes obstacles including a sandbag carry, scrambling through cargo nets, climbing a giant wall of hay bales, navigating through a bungee web and lots of mud.

The event is being held at Herrington Country Park on Saturday, May 5.

Sunderland City Council’s head of events, Victoria French, said: “It is great to see Herrington Country Park as well as the city’s other parks and open spaces being used more and more for fun activities for the whole family.

“It’s really encouraging to see more and more organisations like the North East Autism Society creating events such as the 5km Scramble to raise important funds but also creating a great event for people to be involved in.

“I’m sure everyone who takes part will have a great time being active and of course most importantly lots of people will benefit from the hard work and generosity of those involved.

“Events like these are a great compliment to an already packed year of events in the city.

“Once again the Active Sunderland BIG Events and Area Festival programme will take place at venues across the city, so wherever you live there will be something happening near you.

“During the summer holidays we are delighted to once again host the BIG Community Sports Festivals taking place every Wednesday throughout August.”

Sophie Clarke, event fundraiser for the North East Autism Society, said: “We are really excited to be holding the event at Herrington Country Park for the third year running.

“It is a great event for families to do it together, as well as friends who want to do it as a bit of fun.

“Our 2pm ‘wave’ is open for anyone who who would like to register on the day.

“We are really looking forward to seeing as many people as possible having a go and enjoying a great day out.”

Registration is £25 with a pledge to raise a minimum sponsorship of £40 to help the organisation work with children, young people and adults with autism.

Children aged 15 and under go free, although there is a limit to two children per adult, and the minimum age to enter is six.