Families evacuated from homes after gas explosion in Sunderland

Residents spent the night away from their homes after being evacuated following a gas explosion in Sunderland.

Engineers from Northern Gas Networks were called to the explosion on Plumtree Avenue, Sunderland, at 4.45am on Tuesday, April 3.

Plumtree Avenue, Sunderland. Pic by Google Maps.

A woman had been taken to hospital after suffering burns in a fire in a kitchen and investigations are continuing into the cause of the incident.

The westbound lane of Plumtree Avenue has been closed until further notice.

Fergal O’Donovan, Business Operational Leader at Northern Gas Networks, said: “Our engineers remain on site investigating the cause of this incident.

“The safety of residents is our priority and we have evacuated 18 neighbouring properties as a precautionary measure with residents provided with alternative accommodation where necessary.

The scene on Plumtree Avenue in Sunderland today.

“We would like to thank customers for their cooperation.”

A spokesman for Sunderland City Council said: “The council is aware of this incident and is in contact with Northern Gas who are managing it.

“In support, highways staff have closed off the westbound lane of Plumtree Avenue and temporary traffic controls are in place until further notice.”

Cordons have been put in place at the scene on Plumtree Avenue in Sunderland.