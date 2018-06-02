Face of 2018: Meet 10 of the entries we’ve had so far in our filter-free modelling competition

Do you have what it takes to be the Face of 2018?

Entries have been flooding in since we launched our filter-free modelling competition to find someone with a natural look.

Here’s some of the entries so far - and there’s still time for you to take part.

We’ve teamed up with a group of North East experts for the competition - Savalas Models, Scott Spock Photography, Neville Ramsay hairdressing and Amanda Bell elite make up artist, to give one man and one woman the chance to take the first step into a modelling career.

Anyone over the age of 16 can enter the competition, the only stipulation is that images submitted must be free of filters and make-up.

Celebrity hairdresser Neville, who’s styled the hair of everyone from Sting to Vogue editor Anna Wintour, said: “There’s so many beautiful faces out there, but it’s hard to see that these days with all the filters and make-up people use. Gone are the days where models all have to look the same with symmetrical faces, now we want someone who looks quirky and individual.

“You can have loads of freckles, a gap in your teeth, masses of red hair, curves - it’s all beautiful. There’s no boundaries. We don’t want someone who can take a picture, we want someone who can make a picture, someone who we can create an image with.”

Amanda, whose worked with the likes of Goldie Hawn and Sienna Miller, as well as transforming models at London Fashion Week, said: “This is a great opportunity to give someone a taster of the modelling world, but they have to be prepared to work hard.”

Terry Costello, owner of North East-based Savalas Models, whose models have done shoots for the likes of River Island, Fenwick and ASOS, said: “As well as being photogenic, we’re looking for someone who has a spark about them and is a people person. They have to be able to get on well with the client and the rest of the team around them, it’s very much a team effort.

“The modelling world can be a bit overwhelming, so it’s important to have people around them who can nurture them and look after them.”

The winners will receive a prize worth £1,500 which includes a photoshoot with Scott Spock Photography, which will appear in the Sunderland Echo, with styling for the shoot from Neville and Amanda; six months of hair styling complete with Milkshake hair products; a make up session with Amanda at her studio in Norton and a consultation, with the potential for a contract, at Savalas Models.

•To enter Face of 2018 you will need to send a photo with no make-up and filters to Face of 2018, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, Sunderland, DH4 5RA. Alternatively, you can direct message your image and details to the Echo Facebook page. All images must be your own and you must include your age, name and contact details and you must be willing to have the image appear in the paper and online. Entrants must be aged 16 or over. All details will be checked and verified and anyone in breach of the terms will be barred from entering.