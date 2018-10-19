Ex-Sunderland striker Dwight Yorke hopes property sale will help him avoid bankruptcy

Former Sunderland footballer Dwight Yorke hopes a property sale will allow him to clear a £1.5million tax debt and avoid bankruptcy.

A lawyer representing Yorke, 46,told an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London today that the property earmarked for sale is worth £2million.

Barrister Samir Amin told Judge Jonathan Middleton that contracts have been exchanged and Yorke hopes a sale will go through soon.

He said the ex-Manchester United, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City striker owes HM Revenue & Customs £1.5million and is the subject of a bankruptcy petition.

Yorke, who made 375 Premier League appearances during a top-class career spanning more than 15 years, was not at the hearing.

He was at Sunderland from 2006-2009, scoring six goals in 59 appearances, and helping the Black Cats to win the Championship in 2007.

He also represented Trinidad and Tobago 74 times between 1989 and 2009, scoring 19 goals, and helped his country qualify for the 2006 FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history.