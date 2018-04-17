Ex-Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson pleads guilty to drink-driving after St Patrick's Day crash

Former Sunderland footballer Darron Gibson has pleaded guilty to drink driving after a crash on St Patrick's Day.

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder entered the guilty plea when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court this morning.

Darron Gibson

He was on his way to meet colleagues at Sunderland's Academy of Light when he was involved in a collision on Dovedale Road on Saturday March 17.

The former Manchester United and Everton player, from Hale, Cheshire, was charged with drink-driving and is appearing at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

After he was charged Gibson and Sunderland ended his contract by mutual consent.

Darron Gibson arriving at South Tyneside Magistrates' court. Picture by North News

A car damaged in the collision involving Sunderland player Darron Gibson in Dovedale Road, Sunderland.

The aftermath of the collision involving Darron Gibson in Dovedale Road, Sunderland.

Darron Gibson arriving at South Tyneside Magistrates' court. Picture by North News