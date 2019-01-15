Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn denied bail over financial charges

A request for release on bail by Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn has been turned down by a court in Japan, prolonging his detention.

Ghosn was arrested on November 19 and has been charged with falsifying financial reports in under-reporting his income, and with breach of trust in having Japanese carmaker Nissan shoulder investment losses and make payments to a Saudi businessman.

The 64-year-old's lawyers requested his release last week.

Tuesday's decision at Tokyo District Court was expected since Motonari Ohtsuru, one of Ghosn's lawyers, had warned that suspects in Japan are often detained until their trials start.

It could be months before Ghosn's case goes to trial.

Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades, asserted his innocence in court last week, his first public appearance since his arrest.

The company dismissed him after allegations came to light.

