Everton FC investigating reports Jordan Pickford caught up in alleged disturbance in Sunderland

Everton FC is investigating reports that goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was allegedly involved in a fracas in Sunderland.

Video footage circulating on social media apparently showed the former Black Cats star caught up in a disturbance outside of a pub, several hours after his former side had lost the Checkatrade Trophy Final against Portsmouth at Wembley.

The footage appears to show a group of people pulling Pickford away from the scene, with cries of 'Jordan' coming from onlookers.

Everton Football Club released a one-line statement confirming it was aware of the reports and was investigating.

It said: "The Club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter."

Northumbria Police had earlier said it was probing reports of a disturbance in the city, although no arrests had been made.

A force spokesperson said: "At 12:19am today, police received a report of a disturbance involving a large group of individuals on Tunstall Road, Sunderland.

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and locate those involved.

"Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured and no arrests have been made.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 19 010419 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Pickford became a national hero during last summer's World Cup, when his performance in a penalty shoot-out against Colombia earned England a place in the quarter finals.

The star joined Sunderland as a schoolboy and spent periods on loan at clubs including Darlington, and Preston North End before establishing himself as the Black Cats' first choice between the sticks after senior keeper Vito Mannone suffered an injury in training.

He joined The Toffees in June 2017 for an initial fee of £25million.