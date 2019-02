Police and the coastguard were called to Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge tonight where a young woman was on the wrong side of the railings.

A spokesman for Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team said they were called at around 7.20pm.

He said: "As we arrived on scene the police were engaging with the casualty. After a short time the casualty returned to the correct side of the railings and into the care of Northumbria Police."

In the case of any coastal emergency call 999 and ask for the coastguard.