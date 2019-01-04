Emergency services called to help woman on Wearmouth Bridge after calls of concern

A woman is in the care of medics after concerns were raised for her welfare on Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge.

The emergency services, including Northumbria Police, North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Sunderland's RNLI team and the city's Coastguard Rescue Team, were alerted to the incident just before 6.40pm this evening.

The woman was taken into the care of the ambulance service.

A spokesman for NEAS said it dispatched a paramedic ambulance to the scene and took a woman to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further care.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: "Volunteers were paged by UK Coastguard to assist emergency services with an incident at Wearmouth Bridge.

"Our @rnli D Class inshore lifeboat launched immediately with three crew onboard and arrived at the scene until volunteers were stood down and cleared to return to station when the incident was safely resolved."

The incident was brought to a close shortly after 7pm.

*You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans. Whatever you’re going through, call free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.