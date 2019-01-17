Emergency services called to collision between truck and car on major Sunderland road

Four people were checked over by paramedics after a car was involved in a crash with an HGV.

Police, firefighters and medics were called to the A690 Durham Road, near to its junction with Grindon Lane and the Pancras Road junction into Plains Farm, following the collision on the A19-bound side of the dual carriageway.

The North East Ambulance service said it sent a Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart) and assessed four people, but they did not need hospital treatment.

A crew from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's station in North Moor Lane was also sent to the scene and used its appliance to close off the inside lane of the road as it officers checked the Citroen C3 and the truck and the scene was cleared.

Police also helped control traffic in the area while the vehicles were removed.

The incident happened at 6.25pm.