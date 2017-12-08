Embrace the Christmas spirit with carols at Sunderland Minster

Embrace the festive spirit with a traditional Christmas carol service at Sunderland Minster.

The Mayor's annual Christmas carol service will be held from 6pm until 8.30pm on Sunday, December 17.

The service begins at 6pm with a festive programme of hymns and readings, which this year include a special performance from Sunderland City Council's Community and Workplace Choir.

Representatives from each of the Mayor’s Charities who are the Alzheimers Society (Sunderland), Phoenix Day Unit (Chemotherapy, Haematology and Infusion) at Sunderland Royal Hospital and Castletown Scouts will be present with Mr Andy Pestell from the Phoenix Unit among those invited to give a reading.

Sunderland Mayor Doris MacKnight said: “Along with my husband and Mayoral Consort Keith, I’d like to invite everyone along to join us at Sunderland Minster for a wonderful evening.

"Christmas is a time to celebrate with our friends, family and community and remember what makes them and our city so special. It's also a chance to look back at what has been achieved in Sunderland over the last year, and look forward to the year ahead which includes officially opening the new Northern Spire Wear river crossing and hosting the Tall Ships Race.

"None of this would be possible without the individuals, groups and organisations who contribute so much to the life of our city, so it is also a time to remember them and the charities who are dependent on all of our support to continue."

Joining Coun MacKnight, and the congregation, will be civic guests including the Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Robin Brims, deputy council leader Harry Trueman, Nigel Westwood, of the Royal Norwegian Consulate, Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott and Washington and Sunderland West MP Sharon Hodgson.

To attend the service for more information, contact the Mayor’s Office on 561 1330 or email Mayor@sunderland.gov.uk no later than Wednesday, December 13.